President Murmu confers Kirti Chakra, Vir Chakras and Shaurya Chakra awards: Here's full list of recipients

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred seven Kirti Chakras, including two posthumously, 15 Vir Chakras, including three posthumously, and 29 Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumously, on personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and State and Union Territory Police forces.
The gallantry awards were presented during the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi in recognition of acts of exceptional courage, outstanding bravery, and unwavering devotion to duty displayed in the face of grave danger. The awardees were honoured for demonstrating extraordinary valour and self-sacrifice while serving the nation, often at great personal risk.
The Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, is bestowed for conspicuous bravery, courage, and self-sacrifice away from the battlefield. The Vir Chakra is awarded for acts of gallantry in the presence of the enemy, while the Shaurya Chakra recognises exceptional courage and valour during peacetime operations.
The recipients included personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, CAPFs, and police forces who displayed remarkable heroism during counter-terrorism operations, anti-insurgency missions, rescue operations, and other challenging assignments in the line of duty.
Here's full list of recipients
Shaurya Chakra
|S.No.
|Name, rank, and other details
|Service
|1.
|Inspector Laxman Kewat
|MHA
|2.
|Inspector Rameshwar Prasad Deshmukh
|MHA
|3.
|IC-75018X, Lieutenant Colonel Neetesh Bharti Shukla, 19 Sikh
|Army
|4.
|IC-87240L, Major Aditya Pratap Singh, SM, The Rajputana Rifles, 44 Assam Rifles
|Army
|5.
|IC-83864A, Major Ashish Kumar, 7 Para (Special Forces)
|Army
|6.
|Constable (GD) Sanjay Tiwari
|MHA
|7.
|Constable (GD) Feda Hussain Dar
|MHA
|8.
|AR-425Y, Assistant Commandant (now Deputy Commandant) Mohd Shafiq, 26 Assam Rifles
|Army
|9.
|09213-N, Lieutenant Commander Suraj Prashar
|Navy
|10.
|254831-N, Ram Goyal, SEA II (Now LS)
|Navy
|11.
|145310461, Constable/GD Saddam Hussain, CRPF
|MHA
|12.
|129078, Assistant Commandant Vipin Wilson, 20 BN, CRPF
|MHA
|13.
|G/5009749A, Rifleman Bhoj Ram Sahu, 3 Assam Rifles
|Army
|14.
|30725, Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhimanyu Singh, Flying (Pilot)
|Air Force
|15.
|IC-81649W, Major Bhargav Kalita, The Kumaon Regiment, 50 Rashtriya Rifles
|Army
|16.
|SS-49484P, Major Leishangthem Deepak Singh, 11 PARA (SF)
|Army
|17.
|IC-83399Y, Major Anshul Baltoo, JAK LI, 32 Assam Rifles
|Army
|18.
|IC-84586K, Major Shivant Yadav, 5 PARA (SF)
|Army
|19.
|JC-0110806H, Subedar PH Moses, 1 Assam Rifles
|Army
|20.
|SS-49451K, Major Vivek, Mechanised Infantry, 42 Rashtriya Rifles
|Army
|21.
|G/38589Y, Rifleman Manglem Sang Vaiphei, 3 Assam Rifles
|Army
|22.
|IC-71626F, Lieutenant Colonel Ghatage Aditya Shrikumar, 21 PARA (SF)
|Army
|23.
|IC-85492Y, Captain Yogender Singh Thakur, 6 PARA (SF)
|Army
|24.
|JC-414986M, Subedar Shamsher Singh, 4 Para (Special Forces)
|Army
|25.
|2712274W, Lance Naik (now Naik) Rahul Singh, 4 Para (Special Forces)
|Army
|26.
|G/5019682A, Rifleman Dhurba Jyoti Dutta, 33 Assam Rifles
|Army
|27.
|08030-Z, Lieutenant Commander Dilna K
|Navy
|28.
|09134-H, Lieutenant Commander Roopa A
|Navy
Vir Chakra
|29.
|IC-69077N, Colonel Koshank Lamba, 302 Medium Regiment
|Army
|30.
|28181, Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, Flying (Pilot)
|Air Force
|31.
|28462, Group Captain Manish Arora, SC Flying (Pilot)
|Air Force
|32.
|28689, Group Captain Animesh Patni, Flying (Pilot)
|Air Force
|33.
|29889, Group Captain Kunal kalra, Flying (Pilot)
|Air Force
|34.
|30398, Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Joy Chandra, Flying (Pilot)
|Air Force
|35.
|IC-72358P, Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht, 1988 (Independent) Medium Battery
|Army
|36.
|32748, Squadron Leader (now Wing Commander) Sarthak Kumar, Flying (Pilot)
|Air Force
|37.
|33900, Squadron Leader Siddhant Singh, Flying (Pilot)
|Air Force
|38.
|34563, Squadron Rizwan Leader Malik, Flying (Pilot)
|Air Force
|39.
|36433, Flight Lieutenant (now Squadron Leader) Aarshveer Singh Thakur, Flying (Pilot)
|Air Force
|40.
|JC-524528Y, Naib Subedar Satish Kumar, Dogra
|Army
Kirti Chakra
|41.
|21009588Y, Lance Naik Meenatchi Sundaram A, The Regiment of Artillery, 34 Rashtriya Rifles
|Army
|42.
|JC-415036K, Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba, 2 Para (SF)
|Army
|43.
|IC-81753K, Major Arshdeep Singh, ARMD, 1 Assam Rifles
|Army
|44.
|25284, Air Commodore Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Flying (Pilot)
|Air Force
|45.
|IC-88733Y, Captain Lalrinawma Sailo, 4 PARA (Special Forces)
|Army
Posthumous recipients
|46.
|15507686K, Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand, ARMD, 4 Rashtriya Rifles (Posthumous)
|Army
|Shaurya Chakra
|47.
|870027370, Sub Inspector (GD) Mohd Imteyaj (Posthumous)
|MHA
|Vir Chakra
|48.
|214005316, Constable Deepak Chingakham (Posthumous)
|MHA
|Vir Chakra
|49.
|9124126F, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (Posthumous)
|Army
|Vir Chakra
|50.
|4594379M, Sepoy Janjal Pravin Prabhakar, The Mahar Regiment, 1 Rashtriya Rifles(Posthumous)
|Army
|Kirti Chakra
|51.
|IC-91128W, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, The Army Service Corps, 1 Sikkim Scouts (Posthumous)
|Army
|Kirti Chakra