President Murmu confers Kirti Chakra, Vir Chakras and Shaurya Chakra awards: Here's full list of recipients

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred seven Kirti Chakras, including two posthumously, 15 Vir Chakras, including three posthumously, and 29 Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumously, on personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and State and Union Territory Police forces.

The gallantry awards were presented during the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi in recognition of acts of exceptional courage, outstanding bravery, and unwavering devotion to duty displayed in the face of grave danger. The awardees were honoured for demonstrating extraordinary valour and self-sacrifice while serving the nation, often at great personal risk.

The Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, is bestowed for conspicuous bravery, courage, and self-sacrifice away from the battlefield. The Vir Chakra is awarded for acts of gallantry in the presence of the enemy, while the Shaurya Chakra recognises exceptional courage and valour during peacetime operations.

The recipients included personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, CAPFs, and police forces who displayed remarkable heroism during counter-terrorism operations, anti-insurgency missions, rescue operations, and other challenging assignments in the line of duty.

Here's full list of recipients

Shaurya Chakra

S.No. Name, rank, and other details Service 1. Inspector Laxman Kewat MHA 2. Inspector Rameshwar Prasad Deshmukh MHA 3. IC-75018X, Lieutenant Colonel Neetesh Bharti Shukla, 19 Sikh Army 4. IC-87240L, Major Aditya Pratap Singh, SM, The Rajputana Rifles, 44 Assam Rifles Army 5. IC-83864A, Major Ashish Kumar, 7 Para (Special Forces) Army 6. Constable (GD) Sanjay Tiwari MHA 7. Constable (GD) Feda Hussain Dar MHA 8. AR-425Y, Assistant Commandant (now Deputy Commandant) Mohd Shafiq, 26 Assam Rifles Army 9. 09213-N, Lieutenant Commander Suraj Prashar Navy 10. 254831-N, Ram Goyal, SEA II (Now LS) Navy 11. 145310461, Constable/GD Saddam Hussain, CRPF MHA 12. 129078, Assistant Commandant Vipin Wilson, 20 BN, CRPF MHA 13. G/5009749A, Rifleman Bhoj Ram Sahu, 3 Assam Rifles Army 14. 30725, Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhimanyu Singh, Flying (Pilot) Air Force 15. IC-81649W, Major Bhargav Kalita, The Kumaon Regiment, 50 Rashtriya Rifles Army 16. SS-49484P, Major Leishangthem Deepak Singh, 11 PARA (SF) Army 17. IC-83399Y, Major Anshul Baltoo, JAK LI, 32 Assam Rifles Army 18. IC-84586K, Major Shivant Yadav, 5 PARA (SF) Army 19. JC-0110806H, Subedar PH Moses, 1 Assam Rifles Army 20. SS-49451K, Major Vivek, Mechanised Infantry, 42 Rashtriya Rifles Army 21. G/38589Y, Rifleman Manglem Sang Vaiphei, 3 Assam Rifles Army 22. IC-71626F, Lieutenant Colonel Ghatage Aditya Shrikumar, 21 PARA (SF) Army 23. IC-85492Y, Captain Yogender Singh Thakur, 6 PARA (SF) Army 24. JC-414986M, Subedar Shamsher Singh, 4 Para (Special Forces) Army 25. 2712274W, Lance Naik (now Naik) Rahul Singh, 4 Para (Special Forces) Army 26. G/5019682A, Rifleman Dhurba Jyoti Dutta, 33 Assam Rifles Army 27. 08030-Z, Lieutenant Commander Dilna K Navy 28. 09134-H, Lieutenant Commander Roopa A Navy

Vir Chakra

29. IC-69077N, Colonel Koshank Lamba, 302 Medium Regiment Army 30. 28181, Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, Flying (Pilot) Air Force 31. 28462, Group Captain Manish Arora, SC Flying (Pilot) Air Force 32. 28689, Group Captain Animesh Patni, Flying (Pilot) Air Force 33. 29889, Group Captain Kunal kalra, Flying (Pilot) Air Force 34. 30398, Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Joy Chandra, Flying (Pilot) Air Force 35. IC-72358P, Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht, 1988 (Independent) Medium Battery Army 36. 32748, Squadron Leader (now Wing Commander) Sarthak Kumar, Flying (Pilot) Air Force 37. 33900, Squadron Leader Siddhant Singh, Flying (Pilot) Air Force 38. 34563, Squadron Rizwan Leader Malik, Flying (Pilot) Air Force 39. 36433, Flight Lieutenant (now Squadron Leader) Aarshveer Singh Thakur, Flying (Pilot) Air Force 40. JC-524528Y, Naib Subedar Satish Kumar, Dogra Army

Kirti Chakra

41. 21009588Y, Lance Naik Meenatchi Sundaram A, The Regiment of Artillery, 34 Rashtriya Rifles Army 42. JC-415036K, Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba, 2 Para (SF) Army 43. IC-81753K, Major Arshdeep Singh, ARMD, 1 Assam Rifles Army 44. 25284, Air Commodore Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Flying (Pilot) Air Force 45. IC-88733Y, Captain Lalrinawma Sailo, 4 PARA (Special Forces) Army

Posthumous recipients