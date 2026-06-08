June 8, 2026
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President Murmu confers Kirti Chakra, Vir Chakras and Shaurya Chakra awards: Here's full list of recipients

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: ,Updated:

The Kirti Chakra is India's second-highest peace-time gallantry award, conferred for conspicuous courage, exceptional bravery, self-sacrifice, and devotion to duty.

Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Suraj Parashar were awarded the Shaurya Chakras.
Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Suraj Parashar were awarded the Shaurya Chakras. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred seven Kirti Chakras, including two posthumously, 15 Vir Chakras, including three posthumously, and 29 Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumously, on personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and State and Union Territory Police forces.

The gallantry awards were presented during the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi in recognition of acts of exceptional courage, outstanding bravery, and unwavering devotion to duty displayed in the face of grave danger. The awardees were honoured for demonstrating extraordinary valour and self-sacrifice while serving the nation, often at great personal risk.

The Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, is bestowed for conspicuous bravery, courage, and self-sacrifice away from the battlefield. The Vir Chakra is awarded for acts of gallantry in the presence of the enemy, while the Shaurya Chakra recognises exceptional courage and valour during peacetime operations.

The recipients included personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, CAPFs, and police forces who displayed remarkable heroism during counter-terrorism operations, anti-insurgency missions, rescue operations, and other challenging assignments in the line of duty.

Here's full list of recipients

Shaurya Chakra

S.No. Name, rank, and other details  Service
1. Inspector Laxman Kewat MHA
2. Inspector Rameshwar Prasad Deshmukh MHA
3. IC-75018X, Lieutenant Colonel Neetesh Bharti Shukla, 19 Sikh Army
4. IC-87240L, Major Aditya Pratap Singh, SM, The Rajputana Rifles, 44 Assam Rifles Army
5. IC-83864A, Major Ashish Kumar, 7 Para (Special Forces) Army
6. Constable (GD) Sanjay Tiwari  MHA
7. Constable (GD) Feda Hussain Dar  MHA
8. AR-425Y, Assistant Commandant (now Deputy Commandant) Mohd Shafiq, 26 Assam Rifles Army
9. 09213-N, Lieutenant Commander Suraj Prashar Navy 
10. 254831-N, Ram Goyal, SEA II (Now LS) Navy 
11. 145310461, Constable/GD Saddam Hussain, CRPF MHA
12. 129078, Assistant Commandant Vipin Wilson, 20 BN, CRPF MHA
13. G/5009749A, Rifleman Bhoj Ram Sahu, 3 Assam Rifles Army
14. 30725, Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhimanyu Singh, Flying (Pilot) Air Force
15. IC-81649W, Major Bhargav Kalita, The Kumaon Regiment, 50 Rashtriya Rifles Army
16. SS-49484P, Major Leishangthem Deepak Singh, 11 PARA (SF) Army
17. IC-83399Y, Major Anshul Baltoo, JAK LI, 32 Assam Rifles Army
18. IC-84586K, Major Shivant Yadav, 5 PARA (SF) Army
19. JC-0110806H, Subedar PH Moses, 1 Assam Rifles Army
20. SS-49451K, Major Vivek, Mechanised Infantry, 42 Rashtriya Rifles Army
21. G/38589Y, Rifleman Manglem Sang Vaiphei, 3 Assam Rifles Army
22. IC-71626F, Lieutenant Colonel Ghatage Aditya Shrikumar, 21 PARA (SF) Army
23. IC-85492Y, Captain Yogender Singh Thakur, 6 PARA (SF) Army
24. JC-414986M, Subedar Shamsher Singh, 4 Para (Special Forces) Army
25. 2712274W, Lance Naik (now Naik) Rahul Singh, 4 Para (Special Forces) Army
26. G/5019682A, Rifleman Dhurba Jyoti Dutta, 33 Assam Rifles Army
27. 08030-Z, Lieutenant Commander Dilna K  Navy
28. 09134-H, Lieutenant Commander Roopa A Navy

Vir Chakra

29. IC-69077N, Colonel Koshank Lamba, 302 Medium Regiment Army
30. 28181, Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, Flying (Pilot) Air Force
31. 28462, Group Captain Manish Arora, SC Flying (Pilot) Air Force
32. 28689, Group Captain Animesh Patni, Flying (Pilot) Air Force
33. 29889, Group Captain Kunal kalra, Flying (Pilot) Air Force
34. 30398, Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Joy Chandra, Flying (Pilot) Air Force
35. IC-72358P, Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht, 1988 (Independent) Medium Battery Army
36. 32748, Squadron Leader (now Wing Commander) Sarthak Kumar, Flying (Pilot) Air Force
37. 33900, Squadron Leader Siddhant Singh, Flying (Pilot) Air Force
38. 34563, Squadron Rizwan Leader Malik, Flying (Pilot) Air Force
39. 36433, Flight Lieutenant (now Squadron Leader) Aarshveer Singh Thakur, Flying (Pilot) Air Force
40. JC-524528Y, Naib Subedar Satish Kumar, Dogra Army

Kirti Chakra

41. 21009588Y, Lance Naik Meenatchi Sundaram A, The Regiment of Artillery, 34 Rashtriya Rifles Army
42. JC-415036K, Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba, 2 Para (SF) Army
43. IC-81753K, Major Arshdeep Singh, ARMD, 1 Assam Rifles Army
44. 25284, Air Commodore Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Flying (Pilot) Air Force
45. IC-88733Y, Captain Lalrinawma Sailo, 4 PARA (Special Forces) Army

Posthumous recipients 

46. 15507686K, Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand, ARMD, 4 Rashtriya Rifles (Posthumous)  Army Shaurya Chakra
47. 870027370, Sub Inspector (GD) Mohd Imteyaj (Posthumous) MHA Vir Chakra
48. 214005316, Constable Deepak Chingakham (Posthumous) MHA Vir Chakra
49. 9124126F, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (Posthumous) Army Vir Chakra
50. 4594379M, Sepoy Janjal Pravin Prabhakar, The Mahar Regiment, 1 Rashtriya Rifles(Posthumous) Army Kirti Chakra
51. IC-91128W, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, The Army Service Corps, 1 Sikkim Scouts (Posthumous) Army Kirti Chakra

 

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