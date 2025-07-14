Five high courts get new Chief Justices in major judicial reshuffle | Check details here Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, currently serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been formally appointed as its Chief Justice. Justice Vibhu Bakhru, a judge at the Delhi High Court, will now assume the role of Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed several new Chief Justices to various High Courts across the country. The fresh appointments come as part of an effort to streamline judicial leadership and ensure efficient functioning of the courts.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, currently serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been formally appointed as its Chief Justice. Justice Vibhu Bakhru, a judge at the Delhi High Court, will now assume the role of Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Acting Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, while Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, currently a judge at the Patna High Court, has been named Chief Justice of Patna High Court. Additionally, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan from the Himachal Pradesh High Court will now take over as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

Several Chief Justices transferred

In a parallel move, several Chief Justices have been transferred to new postings. Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava has been shifted from the Rajasthan High Court to serve as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh has been transferred from the Tripura High Court to take over as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao, previously heading the Jharkhand High Court, will now serve as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, while Justice K.R. Shriram has been moved from the Madras High Court to the Rajasthan High Court as its new Chief Justice.

