President Kovind retires: List of perks he will be entitled to

President Kovind retires: President Ram Nath Kovind demitted office on Monday after serving as India's 14th President but he will still be entitled to a host of benefits as his retirement perks for serving at the highest constitutional post of the country. Droupadi Murmu, a BJP tribal leader and former Jharkhand Governor sworn in as the 15th President of India in the historic swearing-in. While the new President is in the house, let's take a look at the perks, and benefits entitled to a former President of the country.

List of perks President Kovind is entitled too:

President Kovind is entitled to a fully furnished bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi which will be his home for the rest of his life.

He will be entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Kovind is also entitled to secretarial staff comprising a private secretary, an additional private secretary, a personal assistant and two peons, and office expenses up to Rs 1 lakh per annum.

According to The President's Emoluments And Pension Act, 1951, uploaded on https://legislative.gov.in/, the retired president is entitled to free medical attendance and treatment, and to the highest class travel anywhere in India, accompanied by one person, by air, rail, or steamer.

The President of India gets a salary of Rs 5 lakh every month. A former President who demits office either after expiration of his term or by resignation gets a pension at the rate of 50 per cent of the emoluments of the President per month for the rest of his or her life, according to the Act.

Kovind, as per the laid down procedure, is entitled to a Type-VIII bungalow and has been allotted 12-Janpath.

According to the 1951 Act, a retired President will, for the rest of his or her life, be entitled to the use of a furnished residence (including its maintenance) without payment of rent, two telephones (one for internet and broadband connectivity), one mobile phone with national roaming facility, and a car, or allowance to avail a car.

The law says that the spouse of the President is entitled to get a family pension at the rate of 50 per cent of what a retiring President gets, for the rest of her/his life, in case the president dies in office, or resigns, or demits office after the end of the term.

The spouse is also entitled to medical attendance and treatment free of charge for the rest of his or her life. Such spouse will be entitled to the use of a furnished residence (including its maintenance) without the payment of licence fees.

He or she is also entitled to a secretarial staff consisting of a private secretary and a peon, and office expenses up to Rs 20,000 per annum.

The spouse, quite like the retired President, is entitled to a free telephone and a car, or such car allowance for the rest of his or her life, and is allowed 12 top class single journeys anywhere in the country, by air, rail, or steamer, accompanied by a companion or a relative.

