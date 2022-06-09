Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Election on July 18: Here are some lesser known facts about presidential poll

President Election: The election for the President of India will be held on July 18, the Election Commission announced on Thursday, with 4,809 members of the electoral college comprising MPs and MLAs set to elect the successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar noted that Kovind's term ends on July 24 and his successor should be in place before that. Addressing a press conference here, he said the notification for the poll will be issued on June 15, and June 29 will be the last date for filing of nominations. So far no political party has named its choice for the top constitutional post.

