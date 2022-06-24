President Election: Droupadi Murmu dials Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee to seek support

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. NDAs Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu being greeted by BJP workers as she arrives at the IGI Airport, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 23, 2022.

President Election 2022 news updates : National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu on Friday (June 24) called up some key opposition leaders, including- Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and sought their support for her candidature.

Sources said she called them up personally and spoke to them before filing her nomination for the July 18 presidential election.

All the three leaders expressed their best wishes to her, sources added.

Murmu filed her nomination on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over her set of papers to Returning Officer PC Mody. She was accompanied by a host of Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and BJP president JP Nadda.

Who all attended nomination event of Droupadi Murmu:

Several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Jairam Thakur, Pushkar Singh Dhami and leaders of some NDA supporting parties like YSRCP, BJD and AIADMK were also present during her nomination filing.

Know more about Droupadi Murmu and her nomination filing:

Murmu's nomination papers were prepared by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. PM Modi, senior ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda were among her proposers. Union ministers and senior BJP leaders signed as proposers.

Murmu (64), a tribal leader, hails from Odisha. She was a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly for 9 years between 2000 and 2009. She also served as the 9th Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.

Several non-NDA constituents Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Naveen Patnaik and YSRCP of Jagan Mohan Reddy have announced to back Murmu's candidature, thus placing her in a comfortable position to score an easy win over the opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The polling to elect the next President of India will take place on July 18 while counting, if needed, on July 21. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the second woman in the post.

