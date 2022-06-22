President election: BJP corners Mamata with video of her dancing with gloves-wearing tribals

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ANI BJP corners Mamata with video of her dancing with gloves-wearing tribals as it hails presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

President election: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday cornered West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with video of her dancing with gloves-wearing tribals.

In a tweet, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "PM Modi has hailed Smt Draupadi Murmu’s nomination for the President’s office as a recognition of her inspiring journey." "Compare it with Mamata Banerjee, who at a recent community event in Alipurduar, made them wear gloves for the photo op. Such derision for the Janajatiya Samaj!," he added.

On June 8, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee danced hand-in-hand with tribal women on Adivasi music during a mass wedding at the Alipurduar district.

Also Read | Bill replacing Governor with CM Mamata Banerjee as chancellor of university passed; Dhankhar reacts

Also Read | Have you seen Mamata Banerjee's impromptu dance at Alipurduar yet? Watch here

Latest India News