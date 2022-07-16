President election: Aam Aadmi Party declares support to Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

President election: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday declared its support to opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha for July 18 presidential poll. The decision was taken at a political advisory committee (PAC) meeting of the party. The meeting was attended by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, MLA Atishi, and other members of the PAC.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said AAP will support opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential Poll. "We respect Droupadi Murmu but the AAP will support the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha," Singh said.

Yashwant Sinha is in fray for the top constitutional post of the country with Droupadi Murmu, the candidate chosen by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Voting for the Presidential poll will take place on Monday. The AAP is the only non-BJP, non-Congress outfit having governments in two states -- Delhi and Punjab. It has 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from the two states including three from Delhi. Also, the party has a total 156 MLAs including 92 in Punjab, 62 in Delhi and two in Goa.

