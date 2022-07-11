President Election 2022: Uddhav Thackeray convenes meeting of party MPs at 12 today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference at Matoshree

President Election 2022: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday called a meeting of the party MPs to take a decision on the next week's presidential election. Confirming the development, Vinayak Raut, Sena MP from Sindhudurg said the meeting will be held at 12 noon.

"The agenda is to discuss the party's stand on the presidential election slated to be held on July 18," he said.

Some Shiv Sena MPs had earlier asked the leadership to support Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate.

In the past, the Sena had broken ranks with the NDA and supported the candidatures of Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee (both Congress leaders).

The Sena left the NDA in 2019 as the party formed a government with the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra after ditching the old ally BJP.

Last week, Sena MPs Rahul Shewale and Rajendra Gavit had written to Thackeray and sought that the party back Murmu.

Murmu seeks support for July 18 presidential polls

Meanwhile, NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday sought the support of BJP legislators and its alliance partners for the July 18 presidential elections citing her humble background and the work for weaker sections.

"A woman born in a tribal society has come to you to seek your support. Despite odds, I got higher education on the strength of my strong willpower. I have worked lifelong for the deprived sections and tribal society. I am sure that I will get the support of all of you," she said, according to a BJP release.

Addressing legislators of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the CM’s residence here, she said, "I call upon every MP and MLA of the state for positive cooperation."

(With inputs from PTI)

