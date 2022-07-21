President Election 2022 Result: Tribal dance, fireworks planned, sweets prepared at Murmu's native village

Highlights "It will be a big day for Rairangpur and for the entire Odisha," a local resident said

The Headteacher of the Govt Upper Primary School where Murmu studied also recalled her school life

The students of the school said that they felt proud that Murmu who was a student of the school

President Election 2022 Result: With hours to go for the counting of votes to elect the 15th President of India, people belonging to the native place of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, Rairangpur in Odisha, have prepared sweets in advance, anticipating her victory in the contest against Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition candidate.

The people of her native place have also planned a victory procession and tribal dance on Thursday.

A local resident expressed happiness over Murmu standing in the race for Presidential elections and said, "It will be a big day for Rairangpur and for the entire Odisha because, for the first time in the history of India, a tribal woman will become the President of India. There is an atmosphere of celebration here. 20,000 sweets are being made. There will be fireworks and tribal dance. The victory procession will be taken out."

The Headteacher of the Government Upper Primary School where Murmu studied, recalled her school life and said that she was a brilliant student and wanted to "serve the people".

"From 1968 to 1970, I was the Head Teacher, when she was studying in the school. I feel very proud to know about Droupadi Murmu. She was a brilliant student. I remember once, the students were asked to share what they want to become in the future, students mentioned different professions, but when Murmu was asked, she stated that she wants to serve the people. Today I can connect to that," Bisweswar Mohanty said.

"First she served as Governor and now she will be on the highest constitutional post," he added.

The students of the school said that they felt proud that Murmu who was a student of the school had attained a high position.

"She had also studied in this school. She is going to be the President of India. It is a matter of pride and happiness for us that we are studying in the same school. We are inspired by her," a student, Tanushree said.

President Election 2022 Result: Vote counting today

The counting of votes to elect India's 15th President will take place on Thursday at the Parliament House. The counting will begin at 11 am.

The voting took place on July 18 and was completed in a peaceful manner. The voting ended at 5 pm at the Parliament House and at designated places in the capitals of all states besides the UTs of Puducherry and Delhi on Monday.

The contest is between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The NDA candidate is seen to have a clear edge in the contest.

Of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs who were permitted by the Election Commission to vote at Parliament House, 728 electors cast their vote. This includes 719 MPs and nine MLAs. The total turnout at Parliament House was 98.91 per cent.

Arrangements were made to bring back the polled ballot boxes from states to Parliament House by July 19.

The counting will take place in Room No 63 in Parliament House and the result will be declared immediately after the counting. The immediate precincts of Room Number 63 have been declared as a sanitised and "silent zone".

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | President Election 2022: Anupam Kher declares Droupadi Murmu as the next President of India

Latest India News