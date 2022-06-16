President Election 2022: 11 candidates file nominations on first day; one paper rejected

Follow us on Image Source : RASHTRAPATISACHIVALAYA.GOV.IN President election: 11 file nominations on day one

Highlights The nomination process for the president election began on Wednesday

A notification was issued calling electors to fill up the vacancy

A person named Lalu Prasad Yadav from Saran in Bihar was among those who filed their papers

Eleven candidates filed their nominations on the first day of the upcoming presidential polls. Sources said the paper of one of them was rejected for want of proper documents.

The Presidential elections will be held on July 18, the nomination for which will continue till June 29.

The nomination process began with the issuance of the notification on Wednesday calling electors to fill up the vacancy at the country's highest constitutional post.

Parliamentary sources said a person named Lalu Prasad Yadav from Saran in Bihar was among those who filed their papers.

The nomination of one of the candidates was rejected as the person had not attached a certified copy of the entry showing his or her name in the current electoral roll for the parliamentary constituency in which the candidate is registered as an elector.

The candidates who filed nominations on Wednesday were from Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

A nomination paper of a candidate for the election has to be made in the prescribed format and has to be subscribed by at least 50 electors as proposers and at least 50 electors as seconders.

The security deposit for the election of Rs 15,000 should also be deposited.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | President poll: Oppn decides to field common candidate; Pawar out of race

Latest India News