President election 2022: Droupadi Murmu, Yashwant Sinha's nomination papers found in order

President Election 2022 news updates: The nomination papers of NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha have been found in order for the July 18 Presidential poll, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Thursday (June 30).

Out of the 115 nomination papers received for presidential poll, 28 were rejected on presentation itself, Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, the returning officer for the poll, said.

Of the remaining 87 papers of 72 candidates for presidential poll, 79 were rejected for not meeting required criteria, he added.

When final list will be published?

The final list of candidates will be published in the Gazette after the last date for withdrawal of nomination on July 2.

Besides Murmu and Sinha, a host of commoners had also filed their papers for the top constitutional post in the country, which include a slum dweller from Mumbai, a namesake of RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, a social activist from Tamil Nadu and a professor from Delhi.

The Election Commission has made it mandatory for nominees to have at least 50 members of the electoral college as proposers and another 50 as seconders.

The number of proposers and seconders was increased from 10 to 50 in 1997, ahead of the 11th presidential election, when the security deposit was hiked to Rs 15,000.

Know more about Droupadi Murmu:

Murmu (64), a tribal leader, hails from Odisha. She was a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly for 9 years between 2000 and 2009. She also served as the 9th Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.

Several non-NDA constituents Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Naveen Patnaik and YSRCP of Jagan Mohan Reddy have announced to back Murmu's candidature, thus placing her in a comfortable position to score an easy win over the opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Murmu's nomination papers were prepared by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. PM Modi, senior ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda were among her proposers. Union ministers and senior BJP leaders signed as proposers.

The polling to elect the next President of India will take place on July 18 while counting, if needed, on July 21. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the second woman in the post.

