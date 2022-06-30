President Election 2022: Droupadi Murmu to campaign in Uttar Pradesh on July 8

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. NDAs Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu being greeted by supporters as she arrives at Biju Patnaik International Airport to leave for New Delhi, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, June 23, 2022.

President Election 2022 news updates : NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will visit Lucknow on July 8 (Wednesday) to muster electoral support from the country's largest state.

According to sources, Droupadi Murmu will meet the MLAs and MPs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as allies. Apart from this, she will also seek support from non-BJP parties.

Being the largest province of the country, Uttar Pradesh will play a key role in the presidential election.

The value of one vote of an MLA is 208 and that of one MP is 700. The value of votes of 273 MLAs of the BJP and its allies and 66 Lok Sabha and 25 Rajya Sabha MPs is about 1.21 lakhs.

Uttar Pradesh, therefore, has 14.88 per cent of the total votes of 10,86,431 people's representatives across the country.

Former Jharkhand Governor and tribal leader Droupadi Murmu has been nominated by the NDA. The opposition has nominated Yashwant Sinha, ex-Trinamool leader and former Union Minister.

Know more about Droupadi Murmu:

Murmu (64), a tribal leader, hails from Odisha. She was a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly for 9 years between 2000 and 2009. She also served as the 9th Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.

Several non-NDA constituents Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Naveen Patnaik and YSRCP of Jagan Mohan Reddy have announced to back Murmu's candidature, thus placing her in a comfortable position to score an easy win over the opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Murmu's nomination papers were prepared by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. PM Modi, senior ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda were among her proposers. Union ministers and senior BJP leaders signed as proposers.

The polling to elect the next President of India will take place on July 18 while counting, if needed, on July 21. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the second woman in the post.

