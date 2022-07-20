President Election 2022: Cong alleges poll code violation; files complaint with EC against Murmu, BJP leaders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE - NDAs presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu after her arrival in Jaipur

President Election 2022: The Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and others, alleging violations of the provisions of the law during the July 18 presidential election.

Congress has alleged that the ruling BJP in Karnataka influenced MLA voters on July 17 and 18 by offering bribes and other inducements.

The Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and state Congress president DK Shivakumar have alleged in their complaint to the Election Commission that voter MLAs were provided with luxury accommodation in a five-star hotel.

Complaints have been filed against NDA candidate (Murmu), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, BJP chief whip in the assembly Satish Reddy, Ministers and others.

Other senior BJP leaders got together and invited all the BJP MLAs to a five-star hotel and provided them with luxurious rooms, meals, liquor, drinks and entertainment on the pretext of training the MLAs on voting in the presidential election.

"By giving all these facilities to the legislators of the BJP leaders, they have given undue influence to vote in favour of Draupadi Murmu. This is a violation of the Election Code," Congress leaders said in the complaint.

MPs and MLAs across the country voted on Monday to elect India’s 15th president, choosing between opposition pick Yashwant Sinha and NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu who is favoured to win the battle to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

With the BJP’s dominance and support from regional parties such as the BJD, BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and she is set to become the first tribal leader and the second woman to occupy the top constitutional post.

While MPs filed into Parliament’s Room No 63 which was converted into a polling station to cast their vote, MLAs headed to state assemblies.

The votes will be counted on July 21 and the next president will take oath on July 25.

(With inputs from agencies)

