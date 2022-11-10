President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km to visit Jagannath temple in Puri| WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu being greeted by school kids in Puri.

President Murmu Jagannath temple visit: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bhubanewar airport on Thursday afternoon on a two-day visit to her native state. President Murmu was accorded a rousing welcome at the airport where Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan received her.

The president was given a guard of honour at the airport following which she left for Puri on an Indian Air Force helicopter.

In a rare gesture, President Murmu, who belongs to Mayurbhanj district of the state, walked about two kilometers to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath at Puri. Devotees greeted the President on her way to the temple.

Later, she took Mahaprasad of Jagannath Temple along with a few dignitaries.

Droupadi Murmu, who is on her first visit to Odisha after taking oath as India's President, is also scheduled to visit her school in Bhubaneswar later.

The state government has declared a half-day holiday for all offices, schools and colleges in the state capital region on the occasion of President Murmu's visit.

