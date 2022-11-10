Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km to visit Jagannath temple in Puri| WATCH

President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km to visit Jagannath temple in Puri| WATCH

President Murmu is on a 2-day visit to her native state Odisha. This is her first tour of the state since taking oath as President of India.

Shashank Shantanu Edited By: Shashank Shantanu Bhubaneswar Updated on: November 10, 2022 17:42 IST
President Droupadi Murmu, President Murmu, Odisha, jagannath temple
Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu being greeted by school kids in Puri.

President Murmu Jagannath temple visit: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bhubanewar airport on Thursday afternoon on a two-day visit to her native state. President Murmu was accorded a rousing welcome at the airport where Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan received her.

The president was given a guard of honour at the airport following which she left for Puri on an Indian Air Force helicopter.  

In a rare gesture, President Murmu, who belongs to Mayurbhanj district of the state, walked about two kilometers to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath at Puri. Devotees greeted the President on her way to the temple.

Later, she took Mahaprasad of Jagannath Temple along with a few dignitaries.  

Droupadi Murmu, who is on her first visit to Odisha after taking oath as India's President, is also scheduled to visit her school in Bhubaneswar later. 

The state government has declared a half-day holiday for all offices, schools and colleges in the state capital region on the occasion of President Murmu's visit. 

ALSO READ: Need to make educational institutes future ready; IITs pride of nation: President Murmu

ALSO READ: President Murmu bats for teaching in mother tongue; awards 46 select teachers

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News