President Droupadi Murmu’s chopper experiences near-miss as portion of helipad collapses in Kerala | VIDEO

Thiruvananthapuram:

A chopper carrying President Droupadi Murmu witnessed a near-miss on Wednesday after the helipad it landed on caved in due to its weight at the Pramadam Stadium in Kerala.

Emergency personnel from both the police and fire departments, who were present at the location, intervened promptly and manually manoeuvred the aircraft out of the affected area.

The President nor any crew member aboard the helicopter have not been reported to sustain injury in the incident.

President Murmu's Kerala visit

President Droupadi Murmu wil visit the Sabarimala Hill Shrine in Kerala today. She arrived in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday evening, where she was warmly welcomed by Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister George Kurian, and other senior officials.

The President travelled by the helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram to Nilakkal and then proceeded to Pampa, the base station of the Sabarimala Hill Shrine.

At the Pampa Ganapathi Temple, traditional rituals, including the tying of the Irumudi, will be performed. Afterward, she will continue to the Sabarimala temple in a special vehicle. Tight security measures have been implemented at both Sabarimala and the base camp for her visit. The President is expected to return in the afternoon after offering darshan at the temple.

