President Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Acts, which granted the colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

Jallianwala Bagh massacre: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the people killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919 and said their sacrifice made the freedom struggle stronger.

In an X post, President Murmu said that India will always remain indebted to them. "I pay my respectful tribute to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for Mother India in Jallianwala Bagh. Their sacrifice made the flow of our freedom struggle stronger. Grateful India will always remain indebted to them. I am confident that taking inspiration from those immortal martyrs, all the countrymen will continue to contribute to the progress of India with their whole body, mind, and wealth," she said.

What did PM Modi say?

PM Modi paid homage to those who were killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and said that their sacrifice was a 'major turning point in India’s freedom struggle'.

Terming it a 'dark chapter in India's history, the Prime Minister said that the coming generations will always remember their indomitable spirit. "We pay homage to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. The coming generations will always remember their indomitable spirit. It was indeed a dark chapter in our nation's history. Their sacrifice became a major turning point in India’s freedom struggle," PM Modi said in an X post.

Jallianwala Bagh massacre

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919. Hundreds of people were killed on this day by indiscriminate firing by the colonial forces. While the British claimed that a little over 300 people died, the then Congress Party said at least a thousand were murdered in cold blood.

The British had imposed a draconian Martial Law, which had banned public gatherings, but people were not made aware of it. So, on the dark day, thousands of people visited to celebrate the Baisakhi festival, which was on April 13 in the year 1919.

The shots were fired on the orders of Colonel Reginald Dyer, who was the acting Brigadier. He had asked his troops to shoot indiscriminately without asking the crowd to disperse. The British soldiers were armed with two armoured cars and machine guns, while the troops used Scinde rifles.

Also Read: Baisakhi 2025: Devotees take holy dip in 'amrit sarovar' at Golden Temple, river Ganga in Haridwar

Also Read: