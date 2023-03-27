President Murmu on two-day visit to West Bengal from today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu will begin her maiden visit to West Bengal from today.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day tour of West Bengal from Monday, during which she will visit Santiniketan to grace the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati. Notably, this is Murmu's first visit to the state after becoming the President.

According to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, the president will visit Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata to pay homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Later on her maiden visit to the state, the President will visit Jorasanko Thakurbari – Rabindranath Tagore’s House to pay tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. In the evening, President Murmu will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

The President will visit Belur Math on Tuesday. She will also grace the celebration of the completion of 80 years of UCO Bank in Kolkata. Later, the President will visit Santiniketan where she will grace the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati.

