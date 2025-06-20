President Droupadi Murmu moved to tears by special birthday tribute in Dehradun | Watch video President Droupadi Murmu lauded the students for their deeply moving cultural performance. She remarked, “I couldn’t hold back my tears. It felt as though they weren’t just singing with their voices, but with their hearts—as if divinity itself echoed through their melodies.”

Dehradun:

President Droupadi Murmu, currently on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand, was visibly moved on Friday (June 20) as students from the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) in Dehradun performed a special birthday song to mark her 67th birthday. The emotional tribute brought tears to the President’s eyes, as she struggled to hold back her emotions while listening to the students’ heartfelt performance. Photos and videos of the moment soon surfaced on social media, garnering widespread admiration and emotional responses from netizens.

“I could not hold back my tears. They sang from their heart and did it so beautifully,” President Murmu said while expressing her deep appreciation to the gathering.

Murmu's Uttarakhand visit packed with cultural, educational engagements

As part of her June 19–21 tour, President Murmu visited the NIEPVD campus, where she is scheduled to inaugurate the Presidential Niketan and take part in a series of cultural and educational programmes.

She is also set to launch several infrastructure and development projects within the campus. In addition, she will release a book on the biodiversity of Presidential Niketan, underscoring the administration’s focus on sustainability and environmental awareness.

President Murmu to lead 'Yoga Day' celebrations

On Saturday (June 21), the President will participate in a state government-organised event commemorating the International Day of Yoga, reflecting her support for wellness and traditional Indian health practices.

National leaders extend warm wishes

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi joined political leaders across party lines to extend warm birthday greetings to the President.

PM Modi took to social media to praise Murmu’s life and leadership, stating, “Her unwavering commitment to public service, social justice, and inclusive development is a beacon of hope and strength... May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people.”

Rahul Gandhi also posted a message on X, saying, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Honourable President Droupadi Murmu ji on her birthday. I wish you a healthy and long life.”