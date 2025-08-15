President Droupadi Murmu hosts 'at home' event at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 79th Independence Day | Video In her address on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, President Murmu stated that the country’s economy is thriving, with inflation kept in check and exports on the rise. She reflected on India’s condition at the time of Independence, marked by severe poverty caused by prolonged foreign rule.

New Delhi:

On the occasion of 79th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu hosted the traditional 'At Home' event at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, tri-services chiefs, and foreign envoys. Earlier, braving heavy rain, the President, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan and service chiefs, paid homage at the National War Memorial in Delhi, honouring the sacrifices of India’s armed forces. The wreath was carried by two women Air Force officers, symbolising the nation’s respect and gratitude. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Sanjay Seth also joined the solemn occasion.

PM Modi’s Independence Day address: Building a developed India through self-reliance

In his twelfth consecutive Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) as the foundation for achieving 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). Emphasising the importance of independence beyond political freedom, Modi warned against dependence on others and urged citizens to remain vigilant to protect India’s autonomy.

Launch of ‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra’ to Strengthen National Defence

A major highlight of PM Modi’s address was the unveiling of ‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra’, an initiative to bolster India’s offensive capabilities and strategic autonomy. Drawing inspiration from Lord Krishna’s mythical weapon, the Sudarshan Chakra, the mission aims to enable India to respond rapidly and powerfully to threats. Modi announced ambitious plans to expand, strengthen, and modernise the country’s defence shield by 2035, symbolising India’s commitment to becoming a global security leader.

The Independence Day celebrations reflected India’s pride in its past sacrifices and renewed commitment to a future of strength, self-reliance, and security under visionary leadership.

President Murmu highlights India’s journey towards self-reliance and economic growth

On the eve of the 79th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu expressed confidence that India is steadily progressing towards self-reliance and aims to become a developed economy by 2047. Reflecting on the nation’s journey since independence, she noted the remarkable progress made across all sectors despite the poverty inherited from years of foreign rule.

Strong Economic Indicators Signal Robust Growth

President Murmu emphasised India’s strong economic performance, highlighting a 6.5 per cent GDP growth in the last fiscal year, making it the fastest-growing major economy globally. She pointed out that, despite global economic challenges, domestic demand remains strong, inflation is well controlled, and exports continue to rise- signs that confirm the country’s economy is in robust health.