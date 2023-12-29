President Murmu gives assent to bill for appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has granted her approval to a bill that aims to establish a mechanism for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, as per a government notification issued on Friday.

The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, includes provisions to establish a search committee chaired by the law minister, along with two other individuals not below the rank of secretary. This committee is tasked with preparing a panel of five persons for the consideration of the selection committee, which is responsible for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) or Election Commissioners (ECs).

The bill also has provisions for a Selection Committee, headed by the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and a Union Minister. This committee is responsible for making recommendations to the President for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs).

President nod to Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

The President also gave assent to the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, aimed at replacing a British-era law that governs the publishing industry. The new legislation is designed to simplify the process of registering periodicals. The Bill replaces the Press and Registration of Books Act of 1867. Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on August 3.

"This bill is simple, smart and has a simultaneous process for registration of newspapers and periodicals. Earlier newspapers or magazines had to pass through an eight-step registration process. This can now be done at the click of a button," Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said responding to the discussion on the bill in the Lok Sabha on December 21.

He said newspapers and periodicals will now be able to get registered within two months as against the two to three years required earlier.

President assent to Central Goods and Services Tax Bill

The President also granted assent to the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News