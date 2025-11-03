President Droupadi Murmu addresses special session of Uttarakhand assembly During her address to the Uttarakhand Assembly’s silver jubilee session, President Droupadi Murmu praised the state’s progress in education, women empowerment, and healthcare.

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu addressed a special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly held to mark 25 years of the state’s formation on Monday, calling it a proud moment for every citizen of the hill state. She expressed gratitude to the people who sacrificed and struggled for the creation of Uttarakhand, saying, “Many sacrifices were made for the creation of this state, I salute all the agitators.”

The President described Uttarakhand as a land of spirituality and courage, saying, “From this sacred land, traditions of spirituality and valour have been continuously flowing.” She recalled that the Kumaon and Garhwal Regiments are symbols of the state’s glorious martial legacy. She also lauded the youth of Uttarakhand for their enthusiasm to serve in the Indian Army and protect the nation.

Focus on human development and women empowerment

Highlighting the state’s achievements, President Murmu said that Uttarakhand has shown improvement across multiple parameters of the Human Development Index, owing to consistent developmental efforts. She expressed happiness over the rising literacy rate, expanded scope of women’s education, and the decline in maternal and infant mortality rates.

She praised the state government for improving healthcare access and commended its remarkable progress in women’s empowerment, education, and health sectors.

President’s appeal for unity beyond politics

In her 25-minute address, President Murmu urged public representatives to work beyond party politics and remain committed to solving people’s problems. “Serving people as a public representative is a great privilege. When legislators work sincerely for public welfare, an unbreakable bond of trust is formed between the people and their representatives,” she said.

She also congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for their recent World Cup victory.

President lauds CM Dhami’s leadership and governance

President Murmu appreciated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s leadership and the Assembly’s legislative achievements, noting that the House had passed important laws like the Lokayukta Act, Anti-Copying Act, Uniform Civil Code, and Zamindari Abolition Act. “All the members of this House deserve congratulations for their historic decisions,” she said.

Chief Minister Dhami called the President’s visit and address a moment of pride for the people of Uttarakhand.

The President remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, under whose leadership Uttarakhand was created, saying the state, now 25 years young, continues to move forward with energy, passion, and commitment.