President Droupadi Murmu addresses nation on Republic Day eve | HIGHLIGHTS - WATCH

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday addressed the nation on Republic Day eve. "Republic Day is an important occasion to remember our fundamental values and principles," she said.
Highlights of the President Murmu's address
- I pay my tribute to Karpoori ji for enriching public life with his contribution, said the President.
- More than 140 crore Indians live as one family, united by the basic spirit of our Republic. For this world's largest family, the spirit of co-existence is not a burden imposed by geography, but a natural source of collective joy, which finds expression in our Republic Day celebrations, she asserted
- We all witnessed the historic ceremony of consecration of the idol installed in the grand temple built at the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, she added.
- The successful holding of the G20 Summit in Delhi under India's chairmanship was an unprecedented achievement, the President highlighted.
- ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Act’ (Women's Reservation Act) will prove to be a revolutionary medium of women empowerment, she said.
- I am very happy to see India taking the lead in promoting renewable sources of energy and providing leadership to Global Climate Action, the President added.
- I express my gratitude to our farmers and laborer brothers and sisters who work hard silently and make a huge contribution in improving the future of the country, she said.
- Our GDP growth rate has remained the highest among major economies in recent years, and we have all reasons to believe that this performance will continue in the year 2024 and beyond, Murmu said.
