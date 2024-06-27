Kashmir elections sent strong message to disruptive forces: President Murmu in Parliament | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI President Murmu addresses a joint session of Parliament.

President Droupadi Murmu, in her first presidential address after the formation of the third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, commended the recent elections in Kashmir, stating they sent a strong message to disruptive forces aiming to create unrest. Her speech was followed by a motion of thanks in both Houses of Parliament, sparking discussions among members. The address was followed by a motion of thanks moved in both Houses of Parliament, set for discussion by the members.

18th Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions commence

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday, with the Rajya Sabha session starting today. Congress chief and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge expressed hopes for an impactful speech, urging it to reflect the President’s vision rather than the government’s agenda. SP chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav noted the traditional nature of the address.

Om Birla re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker

On Wednesday, Om Birla was re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was adopted by a voice vote. Birla called for the 18th Lok Sabha to embody creative thinking and uphold parliamentary traditions, aiming to achieve the resolve of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

NDA and I.N.D.I.A. Bloc parliamentary strengths

This session follows the recent general elections, with the NDA securing 293 seats and the I.N.D.I.A bloc 234 seats. The BJP, however, did not achieve a majority on its own, holding 240 seats.