President appoints new governors in six states, Arlekar moves to Tamil Nadu, Om Mathur to Keralam

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday (October 12) appointed new Governors in six states as part of a major gubernatorial reshuffle, with Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar being moved to Tamil Nadu and Om Prakash Mathur appointed to Keralam.

According to a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mathur, who is currently the Governor of Sikkim, will replace Arlekar as the Governor of Keralam. Arlekar, in turn, has been appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu. Dushyant Gautam has been appointed as the new Governor of Sikkim, while senior BJP leader from Jharkhand, Braj Mohan Ram, has been named Governor of Odisha. In other appointments, Sudha Yadav has been appointed Governor of Karnataka, and Dhal Singh Bisen will take over as the Governor of Uttarakhand.

The new appointments are:

Om Prakash Mathur: Keralam Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar: Tamil Nadu Braj Mohan Ram: Odisha Dr Sudha Yadav: Karnataka Dr Dhal Singh Bisen: Uttarakhand Dushyant Gautam: Sikkim

The appointments will take effect from the dates on which the respective appointees assume charge of their offices, the communique said.

About six new governors

It is pertinent to mention that Arlekar had been handling the additional charge of Tamil Nadu Governor since March, following R N Ravi's appointment as Governor of West Bengal. With Monday's order, he has now been formally appointed to the post.

A former Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Arlekar has previously served as Governor of Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.

Mathur, who replaces Arlekar in Keralam, is a senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan. He assumed office as Governor of Sikkim in July 2024.

Braj Mohan Ram, a former Lok Sabha MP representing Palamu, will replace Hari Babu Kambhampati as the Governor of Odisha.

In Karnataka, former BJP MP from Mahendragarh and ex-member of the National Commission for Backward Classes Sudha Yadav will succeed Thaawarchand Gehlot. She will become the state's second woman Governor after VS Ramadevi, who served from 1999 to 2002.

Dhal Singh Bisen, a former Lok Sabha MP from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, has been appointed Governor of Uttarakhand, succeeding retired Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh.

Dushyant Gautam, a former BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, will take over as Governor of Sikkim, replacing Om Prakash Mathur.

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