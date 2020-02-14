President appoints Kejriwal as Delhi CM; Sisodia, Satyendar Jain & 4 more to take oath as ministers

Image Source : PTI (FILE) President appoints Kejriwal as Delhi CM

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Arvind Kejriwal as the next chief minister of Delhi. The ministers set to take oath as ministers on February 16 include Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Rajendra Gautam, Kailash Gehlot, and Imran Hussain.

"The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Arvind Kejriwal to be the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he is sworn in," the notification said.

Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister along with his cabinet at 10 am on Sunday for which preparations are afoot at the historic Ramlila Maidan. The police too have made elaborate security arrangements for the event. An official said nearly 3,000 security personnel will deployed for the event. CCTV cameras will be fitted at and outside the venue.

Ramlila Maidan, which served as the battleground for the 51-year-old bureaucrat-turned-politician during the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption movement, is getting decked up and workers are busy making arrangements.

The Delhi government, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which owns the ground, and Public Works Department are working in tandem to make the venue ready for the occasion.

All seven Delhi MPs and the eight newly-elected BJP MLAs have been invited for the oath-taking ceremony. Another party leader said all municipal councillors have also been invited.

No chief minister or political leader from other states will be part of the event as it will be a "Delhi-specific" ceremony, Rai had said on Thursday.

Kejriwal, through front-page advertisements in newspapers, has urged Delhiites to attend the ceremony as he is set to become the chief minister of Delhi for the third consecutive term.