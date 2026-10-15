'Present you our red salute': Neha Bora links Bangladesh's Gen Z uprising to CJP stir; BJP hits back

All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora has stirred a controversy after she said the 2024 July uprising in Bangladesh inspired her and others to lead the agitation against the central government in India, drawing sharp reactions from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a brief video that has gone viral on social media, the AISA president drew parallels between Bangladesh's uprising and the protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the NEET paper leak and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"We present you our red salute and we know that the Gen Z movement that we are seeing everywhere in this country first started in Bangladesh and congratulations to you for showing us the way, for showing us the extended solidarity to the young people of this country," she said.

"We know that the movement that began in Bangladesh was for democratic and voter rights, today the movement the young people are participating and leading is also a movement for democratic and voter rights. We know that the fight that you fight against religious fundamentalism in your country is also a fight that Gen Z and young people in this country are fighting today," she added.

BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over Neha Bora's remarks

Bora's remarks drew a sharp reaction from the BJP, which targeted Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and said the AISA president and the Congress MP share the same ideology. Pradeep Bhandari, BJP's national spokesperson, said those participating in the ongoing protest want a regime change but underlined they would fail.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, the BJP leader said Gandhi does not want a democratic protest but aims to destroy the "Indian democracy under the guise of anarchy".

"Look carefully... these are Neha Bora's words, but the ideology belongs to Rahul Gandhi," Bhandari said. "On the one hand, Rahul Gandhi is appropriating Neha Bora, while on the other, she is saying that they want an anarchic Gen Z movement in India similar to what happened in Bangladesh."

"The point is clear... what happened in Bangladesh? A group of Islamists, using the crowd and anarchy, attempted to dismantle the entire system. Their objective was regime change. This makes it clear that Rahul Gandhi, having failed to bring his family to power through democratic means, and his entire ecosystem are now conspiring to destroy democracy in India," he added.

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