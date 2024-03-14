Preneet Kaur, Patiala MP and Amarinder Singh's wife, joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Preneet Kaur joins BJP

Suspended Congress MP from Patiala and wife of BJP leader Amarinder Singh Preneet Kaur joined the BJP in the national capital on Thursday (March 14) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Preneet was suspended from Congress over allegations of engaing in the anti-party activities, following which she aligned herself with the BJP in Patiala, which is her stronghold.

She was suspended in February last year after Punjab Congress leader Amarinder Raja Warring lodged complaint against her regarding engaging in the activities against the party's interests. Warring had accused her of aiding the BJP in Punjab.

She had distanced herself from the Congress activities after the suspension of her husband from the chief ministerial post in 2021.