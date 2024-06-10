Prem Singh Tamang to be sworn in as Sikkim CM for second term today

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @PSTAMANGGOLAY SKM supremo Prem Singh Tamang wins his both seats

With the successful conclusion of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and the Assembly Elections in four states, all eyes are now on the upcoming swearing-in ceremonies following these significant events in India's political landscape. While the swearing-in ceremony for the Modi 3.0 government was successfully conducted yesterday (June 9) at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan, the swearing-in ceremony for the Sikkim Assembly will be held today, with Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) supremo Prem Singh Tamang assuming the Chief Minister's office of the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term.

Officials have elaborated on the details of the swearing-in ceremony, which will be held at 4 p.m. today. They informed that around 30,000 people will attend the ceremony at Paljor Stadium, where they will witness Tamang and his Council of Ministers taking the oath of office and secrecy, administered by Governor Lakshman Acharya. They further informed that security arrangements have also been intensified across Gangtok in view of the event.

Further, it is pertinent to note that the SKM, led by 56-year-old Prem Singh Tamang, achieved a landslide victory in the assembly polls and secured the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim.

The SKM won 31 of the 32 assembly seats in the polls, which took place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. Tamang won from both the Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung constituencies that he contested. While, the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years until 2019, was limited to only one seat.

CM Prem Singh Tamang Wins Both Seats

Tamang won from the Rhenock seat and also secured his second seat in the Soreng-Chakung constituency. Tamang defeated SDF's Som Nath Poudyal by 7,044 votes in the Rhenock assembly seat, according to an Election Commission official. Tamang received 10,094 votes, while his nearest rival from the SDF got 3,050 votes.