WATCH | Medical apathy in Tamil Nadu: Pregnant woman carried in cloth cradle to hospital

A pregnant woman had to be carried in a cloth cradle for 6 kilometers in Tamil Nadu's Erode district as the ambulance couldn't reach in her hamlet due to lack of proper roads in the area.

Erode Updated on: December 04, 2019 16:24 IST
In yet another case of medical apathy, a pregnant woman had to be carried in a cloth cradle as the ambulance couldn't reach her hamlet due to lack of proper roads in Tamil Nadu's Erode district. The woman's husband with villagers trekked for 6 kilometers to reach the ambulance. She delivered a boy on her way to the hospital. The incident was reported from Burgoor town near Erode on Tuesday.

Several roads have been damaged in Erode due to incessant rain this monsoon. It could be one of the reason why the woman's husband decided to take her in a cloth cradle to hospital.

Earlier this month,  a woman was made to lie on the floor after sterilization in Chhatarpur allegedly risking infection in Madhya Pradesh. 

In September, another such incident was reported from Assam where a woman gave birth on her way to a state dispensary on a make-shift stretcher.

