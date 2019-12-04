WATCH | Medical apathy in Tamil Nadu: Pregnant woman carried in cloth cradle to hospital

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Pregnant woman carried in cloth cradle to hospital in Tamil Nadu's Erode district

In yet another case of medical apathy, a pregnant woman had to be carried in a cloth cradle as the ambulance couldn't reach her hamlet due to lack of proper roads in Tamil Nadu's Erode district. The woman's husband with villagers trekked for 6 kilometers to reach the ambulance. She delivered a boy on her way to the hospital. The incident was reported from Burgoor town near Erode on Tuesday.

#WATCH Pregnant woman carried in a cloth cradle for 6 kms as ambulance couldn't reach due to lack of proper roads in Burgur, Erode. Woman's husband with villagers trekked to reach ambulance. She delivered a boy, yesterday, on way to hospital, mother & child are fine. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/AmIJ0MKG1R — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

Several roads have been damaged in Erode due to incessant rain this monsoon. It could be one of the reason why the woman's husband decided to take her in a cloth cradle to hospital.

Earlier this month, a woman was made to lie on the floor after sterilization in Chhatarpur allegedly risking infection in Madhya Pradesh.

In September, another such incident was reported from Assam where a woman gave birth on her way to a state dispensary on a make-shift stretcher.

