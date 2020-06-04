Pregnant Elephant death row: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan promises strict action against culprit

Image Source : ANI TWITTER Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan promises strict action against culprit

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the investigation of the tragic killing of a pregnant elephant is underway and the state government will take strict actions against the culprit. CM Vijayan tweeted, "In a tragic incident in Palakkad dist, a pregnant elephant has lost its life. An investigation is underway, focusing on 3 suspects. We will do everything possible to bring the culprits to justice."

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi termed the death of the elephant as 'murder' and said that the Malappuram district of Kerala is the 'most violent district' in the country.

"It is not an incident. It is a murder. A pregnant elephant was fed a pineapple filled with a bomb that exploded its mouth. Malappuram is very famous for incidents like this. It is the most violent district in the whole of India," Maneka Gandhi told ANI.

On May 27, a pregnant wild elephant died following firecrackers burst in her mouth in Kerala. The agonised death of the elephant evoked widespread condemnation nationwide.

As per the recent postmortem report, the elephant had also suffered starvation for weeks apart from painful burns due to firecrackers.

The postmortem report confirms that "major" wounds and injuries were caused in the oral cavity (mouth) of the pregnant elephant as a result of the explosive blast of the firecrackers.

