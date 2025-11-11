'Predictable tactic': India hits back as Pakistan blames New Delhi for Islamabad suicide blast In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the international community is aware of the reality and will not be misled by Pakistan's 'desperate diversionary ploys'.

Rejecting Pakistan's 'baseless' claims after it blamed India for the suicide attack in its capital, New Delhi said on Tuesday that it is a part of Islamabad's strategy to 'concoct false narratives' to deflect the attention of its public. In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the international community is aware of the reality and will not be misled by Pakistan's 'desperate diversionary ploys'.

"India unequivocally rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations being made by an obviously delirious Pakistani leadership," Jaiswal said. "It is a predictable tactic by Pakistan to concoct false narratives against India in order to deflect the attention of its own public from the ongoing military-inspired constitutional subversion and power-grab unfolding within the country."

At least 12 people were killed and 36 others were injured in a massive explosion near a police vehicle outside a court in Islamabad on Tuesday. In a statement, the country's officials described it as a suicide blast and said the attacker wanted to enter the court but had failed after which he detonated his explosives near a police vehicle outside the complex.

Pakistan, which has seen a surge in terror attacks, especially on its borders near Afghanistan, has blamed India for the suicide blast. "These attacks are a continuation of India's state-sponsored terrorism aimed at destabilising Pakistan," Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) quoted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as saying.

Notably, Pakistan's allegations come a day after a deadly blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in New Delhi claimed 12 lives and injured many others.

Coming back to the Islamabad suicide attack, no group or individual has taken its responsibility. "Our first priority is to identify the attacker... Whenever the attacker is identified, we will share with the media," Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who visited the site of the blast, said, as reported by news agency PTI.

