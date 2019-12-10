No pre-wedding shoot, male choreographers: Jain, Gujarati community organisations impose ban on wedding trends

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Trends like pre-wedding shoot, sangeet are being taken up across communities.

In a contentious decision, Bhopal's Jain and Gujarati Samaj organisations have imposed a ban from pre-wedding shoots, hiring male choreographers for dance training to females. They have also forbidden their women family members from dancing in wedding processions. As per these organisations' claim, these aspects of a wedding are against the culture of their community and creates a problem within the society, the organisations have dictated these terms to the community members through a circular. They have also threatened that those opposing the move will be boycotted from the community.

The pre-wedding shoots, sangeet, mehendi, and various other ceremonies are the latest trends in Indian weddings, these are being followed across communities irrespective of whether they are part of their traditional culture or not. This seems to not have gone down well with the community organisations.

President of Bhopal Gujarat Samaj and National General Secretary of Gujarati Samaj, Sanjay Patel said, "The pre-wedding shoots that are being recorded will be stopped. We are issuing a circular and are also spreading the message by circulating the letter. We have also requested our members to stop choreographer's entry in the name of ladies dance function."

"This decision has been appreciated by all the members and the person who will rebel against it will be boycotted from society. I also wish that this ban should be imposed across India in all Gujarati communities," he added.

Pramod Himanshu Jain, president of Bhopal Jain Samaj said that this move was taken after one of the spiritual leaders raised objections against the pre-wedding shoot and dance training by the male choreographers, terming it 'obscene'.

"Now in Jain society, neither pre-wedding shoot will take place nor would male choreographers be allowed to enter the function. One of my gurus advised me to put a stop on this as according to him it was obscene", he told ANI.

Bhawan Dev Israni, President of Bhopal Sindhi Panchayat also extended his support to the move and said they have also prepared a similar draft to be issued in the next meeting.

"We have also prepared a draft of the ban. It will be issued in the next meeting. A lot of times many marriages are broken because of such things and the entire family in the society has to face embarrassment", he said.

The diktat has invoked criticism from younger generation. They are asking for a rethink.

"Pre-wedding shoot is only to make memories. There is nothing obscene in it. When you have already fixed the marriage with the person then what is the problem. Putting a ban is not right," said Sherry, a local while speaking to ANI.

Another local stated that everyone has a right to celebrate an occasion in their own way and the same must be respected.

"Each one of us should have a right to celebrate in our own way. There is a problem with the mindset of the people. People should be allowed to make their own choices. They just display their love and affection in the pre-wedding shoot," said another local.

(With inputs from ANI)

