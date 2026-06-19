'Praying for his good health and long life': PM Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi on 56th birthday

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on his 56th birthday. In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi wished the Congress leader good health and a long life. "Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi Ji, on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life," the Prime Minister wrote.

Rahul Gandhi turns 56

Rahul Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970, in New Delhi. He is the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Over the years, he has emerged as one of the key faces of the Congress party and currently serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also wished Rahul Gandhi on his birthday and praised his commitment to constitutional values and social justice. In his message, Kharge said Rahul Gandhi's dedication to protecting the Constitution and raising issues affecting ordinary citizens has inspired millions across the country.

He added that Rahul Gandhi's political journey reflects the Congress party's values of inclusiveness, harmony, compassion and social justice. Birthday wishes poured in for Rahul Gandhi from party workers, supporters and political leaders throughout the day.

Kerala Congress wish Gandhi

Several Congress leaders from Kerala also took to social media to wish Rahul Gandhi and reflect on his role in national politics.

State Higher Education Minister Roji M John said Gandhi had faced political challenges, personal attacks and setbacks throughout his career but continued to move forward with determination. He praised Gandhi's efforts to promote unity through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying the march helped him connect directly with people and understand their concerns.

John also credited Gandhi with consistently speaking out on issues related to democratic institutions, youth concerns and public welfare.

Minister PC Vishnunadh described Gandhi as a leader committed to truth, justice and the rights of ordinary people, while Labour Minister Bindhu Krishna shared birthday wishes along with a photograph with the Congress leader.

Greetings Pour In From Across the Country

As Rahul Gandhi celebrated his birthday, messages poured in from party leaders, workers and supporters across India. Many highlighted his Bharat Jodo Yatra, his outreach efforts and his role as one of the principal opposition voices in national politics.

The greetings from leaders across political lines also reflected the tradition of extending goodwill on personal occasions despite political differences.