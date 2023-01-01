Prayer meeting to be held for PM Modi's mother in Gujarat today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Heeraben Modi, aged 100, passed away at around 3:30 am on Friday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

A prayer meeting will be organized today in commemoration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi who died on Friday (30th December, 2022). The meeting is expected to be held between 9 am and 12 noon in Vadnagar on Sunday.

Heeraben Modi, aged 100, passed away at around 3:30 am on Friday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. Heeraben was hospitalized after her health deteriorated. PM Modi performed his mothers' last rites on Friday. The PM was seen touching his mother's feet and paying floral tribute as he sat on his knees before Heeraben, lying in state on the floor of her residence in Raysan.

"I have witnessed three qualities in mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and a life dedicated to values," said PM Modi.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday she told me one thing which I always remember. 'Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi' (work using your brain and live life with purity)," he tweeted.

