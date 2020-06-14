Image Source : PTI/FILE Prayagraj school waives off fees for 3 months amid COVID-19 situation (Representational image)

A private school in UP's Prayagraj has waived off feed for three months in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The school is now focusing on the online class for the students.

Mamata Mishra, principal, New Scholar Academy spoke to news agency ANI and said: "Students from different strata of society student here. It's not possible for all the parents to pay the money, so we decided to waive off fees of April, May and June."

A private school in Prayagraj has waived off fees for 3 months,in wake of #COVID19 outbreak. Mamata Mishra,Principal says,"students from different strata of society study here. It's not possible for all parents to pay the money,so we decided to waive off fees of April, May& June" pic.twitter.com/82OcqqwNG3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 13, 2020

The principal also informed that the staff members and teachers of the school continue to regularly receive their salary.

"We are promoting online classes currently and we are connecting with the students via Whatsapp and Youtube Channel. A lot of parents are now connected with us as the fees have been waived off. We are receiving a positive response but every student does not have an internet facility," the principal said.

Amid the growing number of coronavirus cases, the schools have been ordered to shut down across the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage