Prayagraj hospital sealed after dengue patient transfused fruit juice instead of platelets

UP: Dengue patient dies after allegedly being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, hospital sealed

Prayagraj: A private hospital in the city was sealed after a dengue patient admitted there was allegedly transfused fruit juice instead of blood platelets. Police said the patient later died.

According to the details, the hospital was sealed at the direction of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak after a video of the alleged incident went viral on social media.

The patient, identified as Pradeep Pandey, was shifted to another hospital, where he died after his condition deteriorated, officials said.

However, no FIR has been registered at the local police station.

The owner of the private hospital claimed that the platelets were brought from a different medical facility and the patient had a reaction after three units were transfused.

In a tweet, Deputy CM Pathak said, "Taking cognisance of the viral video at the hospital where a dengue patient was transfused with sweet lemon juice instead of platelets, on my directive the hospital was sealed and the platelet packets have been sent for testing."

"If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital," he said.

Asked about the reason for sealing the hospital, an officer, on condition of anonymity, said it has been done on the instructions of the chief medical officer and will remain so till the sample is tested.

Saurabh Mishra, the owner of the hospital, said that since the patient's platelets level dropped to 17,000, his relatives were asked to arrange blood platelets for him.

"They brought five units of platelets from SRN Hospital. After a transfusion of three units, the patient had a reaction. So we stopped it," he said.

Mishra said that the platelets should be examined and their origin should be traced because they had the sticker of SRN hospital on them.

District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said, "An inquiry is underway and the platelets will also be tested."

