Saturday, November 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. UP: Spurious liquor kills at least 5 in Allahabad

UP: Spurious liquor kills at least 5 in Allahabad

Senior Superintendent of Police, Sarvashreshtha Tripathi, told PTI that five people have died while others were admitted to Swarooprani Nehru Hospital as a precautionary measure.

PTI PTI
Allahabad Published on: November 21, 2020 6:59 IST
Allahabad hooch tragedy
Image Source : PTI

UP: Spurious liquor kills at least 5 in Allahabad

At least five people died and several others were hospitalised after allegedly drinking spurious liquor in a village here on Friday, police said. The incident took place in Amliya village under Gangapar Phulpur Police Station in the district, according to police.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Sarvashreshtha Tripathi, told PTI that five people have died while others were admitted to Swarooprani Nehru Hospital as a precautionary measure.

He said that the district administration officials and police are identifying more people who drank the spurious liquor and they are being sent to the hospital.

Also Read | UP: 3 dead after drinking spurious liquor in Firozabad

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News