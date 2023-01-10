Prayagraj: CBI files chargesheet against accused of sexually abusing minor girls; Canada detected crime first

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC CBI took action after it was alerted by the Canada probe agency

The CBI filed a chargesheet on Tuesday against a man for alleged sexual abuse of girls and posting photos and videos of it on social media platforms to make quick money. The case came to light when the Ottawa-based National Central Bureau of Canada detected these online materials and alerted the CBI through Interpol.

In its chargesheet filed before a special court in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, the agency has alleged that Mohammed Zaki, an electrician, sexually exploited at least four girls in the age group of 6-14 years and shared the child abuse material on social media platforms, including Instagram.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked Zaki (Prayagraj resident) on December 27, 2021.

During the investigation, the CBI traced four of the five alleged victims who narrated their ordeal to the agency sleuths, based on which Zaki was arrested and is currently in judicial custody, they said.

"In the investigation and analysis of data of electronic devices recovered from the possession of the accused, it was found that the accused was involved in sexual abuse of minor girls. It was also revealed that he was sharing photographs and videos of sexual exploitation of the victims on social media platforms," the CBI spokesperson said.

The officials said Zaki's role was found in acts such as aggravated sexual abuse and using children for pornographic purposes.

(With PTI input)

Also Read: Ghaziabad: Luxury car runs over security guard after clash between couple's families | WATCH

Latest India News