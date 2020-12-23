Prayagraj: Two dead after Ammonia gas leak at IFFCO's Phoolpur plant, CM Adityanath orders probe

Image Source : FILE Prayagraj: 2 dead after Ammonia gas leak at IFFCO plant

At least two officers of the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited lost their lives in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh while at least 15 others are undergoing treatment at a city hospital following an Ammonia gas leak at the Phulpur-based IFFCO plant around midnight. The deceased, include assistant manager, V.P. Singh, and deputy manager, Abhyanandan.

According to IFFCO officials, the leakage took place around 11 pm on Tuesday night at the PF-1 unit.

PRO Vishwajit Srivastava said that two officers succumbed in the hospital during treatment after the gas leak accident. They were assistant manager (urea) and deputy manager (offsite). Condition of the dozen others at different hospitals is under observation.

"Fifteen employees of IFFCO plant at Phoolpur fall ill following gas leakage, admitted to hospital," Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office said that CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident of gas leakage and ordered a probe.

(Visuals from the hospital where the patients are admitted)

IFFCO has two units of Ammonia and Urea manufacturing at Phulpur on Jaunpur-Gorakhpur road. The work was on as usual in the night shift on Tuesday, when ammonia gas leaked in the urea unit.

While most the workers ran out, 14 of them fell unconscious and were rushed to the hospital, two succumbed.

Dhawal Jaiswal, SP Trans-Ganga, said that senior officials of the company reached the unit and the gas leak was plugged. Company officials said that an inquiry would be set up into the reasons for the gas leak.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened at the plant. The gas leakage incidents at IFFCO's plant here have happened a number of times in the past 5-6 years. Earlier in April 2019, four workers fainted following an alleged ammonia gas leak at the insulation department of the plant.

