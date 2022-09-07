Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Praveen Nettaru murder: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Karnataka

Praveen Nettaru murder: At least 33 locations were searched by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Karnataka on Tuesday. The searches were made in relation to the killing of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death in front of his shop in Bellare by three bike-borne assailants on July 26. During the searches conducted at the premises of the accused and suspects, digital devices, used ammunition, improvised arms, cash, incriminating documents, pamphlets and literature were seized.

"Investigations have revealed that the accused persons, who are active members of Popular Front of India (PFI) had planned and committed the murder of Nettaru as part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror amongst the members of a section of society," the federal probe agency said.

The official said NIA conducted searches at 33 locations in Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka in connection with the killing of Nettaru. A case of murder was initially registered at Bellare Police Station in Dakshina Kannada on July 27 and re-registered by NIA on August 4.

Three people came in a vehicle on July 26 and hacked Nettaru to death outside his chicken shop off the Puttur-Sullia Road at Bellare in Mangaluru. On July 28, the police arrested 29-year-old Zakir of Savanoor and 27-year-old Shafiq of Bellare. On August 2, the police arrested 32-year-old Saddam and 42-year-old Haris, both hailing from Pallimajalu in Bellare.

All these four were said to be in contact with the assailants. On August 7, the police arrested 22-year-old Abid of Sullia and 28-year-old Naufal of Bellare who were said to be part of the planning and recce team.

