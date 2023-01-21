Follow us on Image Source : PTI Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA files chargesheet against 20 PFI members in Karnataka

Praveen Nettaru murder case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against at least 20 PFI members in connection with the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka.

Earlier on July 26, 2022, the young leader was killed in Dakshina Kannada's Bellare village, reportedly with the intention to strike terror in the society and create fear among the people. The anti-terror agency filed the chargesheet in a special court in Bengaluru under sections of 120B, 153A, 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Section 25(1)(a) of Arms Act.

"In furtherance of conspiracy meetings by PFI members and leaders held at Bengaluru city, Sullia Town and Bellare village, the head of District Service Team Mustafa Paichar was instructed to recce, identify and target a prominent member of a particular community," NIA said in a statement.

Six charge-sheeted PFI members are absconding

Of the 20 charge-sheeted PFI members, a banned outfit, at least six are absconding and rewards have been declared for information leading to their arrest in the case, it added.

"As per instructions, 4 persons were recced and identified. Among them, Praveen Nettaru was assaulted and killed on July 26 last year in full public view with lethal weapons to create terror among the people and especially among members of a particular community," the NIA added.

PFI formed secret teams

Investigations also revealed that the PFI formed secret teams 'Service Teams' or 'Killer Squads' to carry out killings of its ‘perceived enemies’ as part of its agenda to create terror, communal hatred&unrest in society & further its agenda of establishing Islamic Rule by 2047.

