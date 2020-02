Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra in Delhi renamed as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan

In solemn tribute to the invaluable contribution of former EAM Sushma Swaraj, it has been decided to rename Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra, Delhi as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan and Foreign Service Institute, Delhi as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

The announcement is being made on the eve of her birth anniversary falling on 14th February in honour of the legacy and decades of public service of the former External Affairs Minister.