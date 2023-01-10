Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: President Droupadi Murmu to address valedictory session of event in Indore

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: President Droupadi Murmu will be addressing the valedictory session of the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention in Madhya Pradesh.

On Tuesday, she would participate in the ongoing programmes of the PBD at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore. As per the official programme, the President will also confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards before addressing the valedictory session.

Further, President Murmu is also scheduled to meet Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi in the afternoon.

Several Union Ministers to attend PBD programmes

Union ministers S Jaishankar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also take part in the PBD programmes, official sources stated.

Earlier on Monday, January 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in the state.

He described Pravasi Bharatiyas as the "brand ambassadors" of India on foreign soil and said they have a significant place in the journey of the country as it enters the 'Amrit Kaal' of the next 25 years.

About Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was founded in 2000 and is supported by the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the Confederation of Indian Industries, and the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas offer a chance to both appreciate this cultural variety and reinforce ties between the Indian diaspora living abroad and their country of origin. The PBD offers a chance for members of the Indian community living abroad to interact with one another and the Indian government.

ALSO READ: 'World is watching India keenly': PM Modi inaugurates Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore

A number of conferences and seminars, as well as cultural activities and networking opportunities, serve to highlight the event. Meanwhile, the PBD also gives the government a chance to show the Indian population around the world how far the nation has come. It serves to emphasise India's accomplishments and future as a country as well as the possibilities for Indians living overseas to work, study, and invest there.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News