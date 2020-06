Image Source : ANI 9 dead as SUV rams into truck in Pratapgarh; one survivour admitted in hospital

Nine people died after an SUV rammed into a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh. As per reports, among the deceased are 2 children as well.

The accident took place in Nawabganj police station limit. "The victims were on their way to Bhojpur in Bihar from Rajasthan to attend an event. The injured has been shifted to hospital," the local SP said.

