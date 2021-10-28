Prashant Kishor's warning about BJP and Rahul Gandhi's problem is correct, says ex-Congress leader

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prashant Kishore's warning about BJP and Rahul Gandhi's problem is correct, says ex-Congress leader

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor's remark that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not going 'anywhere for decades' and that the saffron party will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections comfortably despite it getting lesser seats than the previous general election has been backed by former Congress leader Sanjay Jha.

"Prashant Kishore is absolutely right. He refers to a basic minimum threshold that BJP has attained in vote share. In 2009, it had only 18% vote share but 116 LS seats. Today it has 37% vote share. Even if it fails miserably in 2024, it will have impactful number of LS seats," Jha said in a tweeet a day after Kishor underlined that the real issue with Rahul Gandhi is that the Congress leader thinks people will throw away the BJP regime.

Kishor said this in Goa on Wednesday and a clip of his Q and A session has been shared in social media.

The statement comes at a time when the Trinamool is spreading itself outside Bengal, and is also a proof that the talks of Kishor's entry into the Congress have ended.

He said that the BJP will be at the centre of Indian politics for years, it wins or loses, much like the Congress in the first 40 years after Independence.

"BJP is going to be the centre of Indian polity, whether they win, whether they lose, like it was for the first 40 years for Congress. BJP is going nowhere. Once you secure 30 per cent plus votes at the national level you are not going away in a hurry. So do not ever get into this trap that people are getting angry and they will throw away (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi," he said.

"Maybe they will throw away Modi, but BJP is not going anywhere. They are going to be here, they are to fight it out for the next many decades. It is not going in a hurry," Kishor answered when asked.

He added: "Unless you examine, understand and take cognizance of strength, you will never be able to put a counter to defeat him (BJP & Modi'S strength)". He said the problem with Rahul Gandhi is he does not realise this but thinks people will overthrow the BJP.

ALSO READ: No quick fix solutions to Congress' deep-rooted problems: Prashant Kishor on Lakhimpur Kheri rant

