Prashant Kishor predicts 'impending electoral rout' for Congress in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls

Image Source : PTI Political strategist Prashant Kishor addresses a press meet, in Patna, Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor has predicted an 'impending electoral rout' for the Congress in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in the Assembly elections later this year. In a hard-hitting tweet shared on Friday afternoon, Prashant also commented on the grand old party's recently held 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, saying the 'brainstorming session failed to achieve anything meaningful'.

"I’ve been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir. In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!" Prashant, who recently turned down an offer to join the Congress, tweeted.

A three-day brainstorming session, Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir, was organised by Congress in Udaipur last week. It was attended by the Gandhis and senior party leaders to discuss the electoral challenges and strategies for the upcoming assembly polls and 2024 general elections.

