Prashant Kishor on JD(U)-RJD renewed alliance: 'Hope political stability returns to Bihar now'

Bihar political crisis: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday expected 'political stability' to return to Bihar with the RJD-JD (U) renewed coalition. Nitish Kumar had on Tuesday pulled the plug on JD(U)'s alliance with the BJP and resigned, and followed it up by staking claim to form a new government with support of the opposition Grand Alliance.

"I hope political stability returns to Bihar now. Nitish Kumar has said that he is starting a new chapter. I hope he fulfills the aspirations of the people of Bihar," Prashant Kishor said and added, "I see what's happening now in the context of the era of political instability in Bihar. Since 2013-14, this is the 6th attempt to form govt in Bihar. Formations are changed when one's political or administrative expectations are not fulfilled."

"People of Bihar will expect that this new formation (JD (U) and RJD) lasts, and its priorities should be in sync with people's aspirations. What needs to be seen is whether or not the new govt will function better than the previous government," he said.

On Tejashwi Yadav

"Tejashwi Yadav is the leader of the single largest party in Bihar, and probably he will play a major role in running this new formation. The people will be able to see how he functions in this new government."

On any impact on 2024 elections

Kishor, once considered a close confidant of Kumar, said the impact of the political developments in Bihar will remain limited to the state at present. They were unlikely to have an impact on the national level in the short-run, he said. “From 2017 to 2022, he was with the BJP. But I never found him comfortable because of many reasons. He may have thought that let us experiment with Mahagatbandhan.”

