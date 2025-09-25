Prasad Shrikant Purohit promoted to colonel rank following acquittal in 2008 Malegaon Blast Case Purohit’s promotion came after years of his legal battle.

New Delhi:

Prasad Shrikant Purohit has been promoted to colonel rank days after his acquittal in 2008 Malegaon blast case. Purohit’s promotion came after years of his legal battle. The Mumbai court acquitted him, alongside six other accused, stating that the prosecution was unable to prove the charges against them beyond a reasonable doubt.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has congratulated Purohit on his promotion, hailing him as a patriot.

“Congratulations Col. Purohit on being back in uniform.The Govt stands firmly with patriots who serve the nation with courage and integrity,” he posted on X.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said Purohit finally got justice after facing ‘harassment’ for over 17 years. He also rebuked the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, saying their ‘appeasement’ politics hampered the rise of Purohit.

“After 17 yrs of harassment & 8 yrs in jail without evidence, Lt Col Shrikant Purohit is finally restored as Colonel. But because of Rahul Gandhi & Congress’ anti-Hindu agenda, a brilliant officer was denied his rightful rise to Major General. For Congress, its appeasement first, National pride last,” he posted on X.

2008 Malegaon bomb blast case

On September 29, 2008, a bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded near a mosque in Malegaon, a town located roughly 200 kilometers from Mumbai. The blast resulted in the deaths of six individuals and left 101 others injured. Initially, 14 people were arrested in connection with the incident but only seven were ultimately brought to trial.

All the seven accused, including Prasad Shrikant Purohit and BJP leaders Pragya Singh Thakur, were acquitted by an NIA court on July 31 this year. Other accused who were liberated include, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhankar Dhar Dwivedi (Shankaracharya) and Sameer Kulkarni.