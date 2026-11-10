Pranab Mukherjee wanted to be PM? Sonia Gandhi recalls his 'change at the top' remark in 2010

New Delhi:

Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee hinted at his long-standing ambition to become Prime Minister during a conversation with then party president Sonia Gandhi in 2010, when he surprised her by suggesting that "it was time for a change at the top", according to her memoir.

In her book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Sonia Gandhi highlights the distinction between the roles of the Congress party and the government during the UPA years. She also recounts an incident in which Pranab Mukherjee appeared to hint at his ambition to become Prime Minister.

Pranab Mukherjee wanted to be PM?

"A core group met weekly with the prime minister to ensure coordination between the two. Its other members were Pranab Mukherjee, who had been a minister in Indira Gandhi's cabinet in the 70s; the politically insightful Arjun Singh, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh; A K Anthony, a former chief minister of Kerala; and Ahmed Patel.

"We also met regularly as members of the Strategy Group, set up to discuss issues to be taken up in Parliament. Sometimes Pranab ji, as I always called him, would stay back for a chat," she says.

"He (Pranab) had developed serious differences with the Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and on one occasion, in 2010, I think after expressing his frustration, he shocked me with the suggestion that perhaps it was time for a change at the top, which I understood as a hint of his long-held desire to become prime minister," Gandhi says.

"I gently changed the subject, and though he may have been disappointed, he never made me feel he held it against me," she adds.

Gandhi goes on to point out that the Congress did nominate Mukherjee in 2012 as the UPA candidate for president, the highest office in the republic, and he was elected.

"I often called on him, mostly just to converse with the erudite and knowledgeable politician that he always remained."

Sonia Gandhi on allegations of acting as 'back seat driver'

Addressing allegations that she exercised real authority during the UPA years, when Manmohan Singh served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, Sonia Gandhi writes about a "rash of stories" that appeared in the media, some of which she says were fuelled by people close to the Prime Minister.

She writes that she was clear that Manmohan Singh was the prime minister now and, while she could give him her opinion or suggestions as party president, or differ with him, it was her duty to defer to him.

"A decade later, a book was published by one of his former aides, reaffirming the malicious and totally false allegations spread all along by my opponents: that I sent for files from the prime minister's office (PMO), interfered with administrative matters, and made key appointments," she says, rebutting the BJP's oft-repeated charge.

"Though I had been the subject of worse accusations over the years, the fabrication that distressed me most was that I was looking into official files something improper for anyone outside the government. I had always been particular about adhering to rules, all the more so during this period," she says.

The PMO issued a statement categorically denying that official files had ever been shown to me, she says.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh's daughter, Upinder Singh, in an interview called the book 'nothing but a stab in the back. . . a huge betrayal of trust' and 'a mischievous, unethical exercise'. She affirmed that her father's relationship with me was one of 'mutual trust and respect'. However, the opposition and the media looked for every opportunity to spin the narrative that I was the government's 'back-seat driver'," Gandhi says.

(With PTI inputs)

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