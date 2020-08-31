Pranab Mukherjee, ex-President of India, last rites on Sep 1

Image Source : PTI Pranab Mukherjee, former president of India, dies at 84. Last rites to be held on September 1.

Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India (served from 2012-2017), died at 84, after suffering through 21-day illness. Pranab Mukherjee was being treated at Delhi's Army Hospital where he was admitted on August 10 and operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection and also tested positive for coronavirus. His son Abhijit shared the news on Twitter that his father was no more. The government has announced a 7-day state mourning in the nation in order to pay homage to the former president. Pranab Mukherjee's last rites will be conducted on September 1 (Tuesday) in New Delhi.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee will be laid in State on September 1, 2020 at 9 am at 10 Rajaji Marg, New Delhi for people to pay their last homage.

The wreath-laying schedule will be followed as:

9:15 am — 10:15 am for official dignitaries. 10:15 am — 11:00 am for other dignitaries. 11:00 am to 12:00 pm — General Public.

Due to the requirement of following social distancing norms and other COVID related protocols, the mortal remains of the former President shall proceed in hearse van instead of the normal gun carriage.

It is advised that all protocols/guidelines in place in regard to coronavirus related preventive measures issued by MHA/MoH&FW have to be followed.

